Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Boosts Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) by 155.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 655,399 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 399,014 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.13% of Analog Devices worth $177,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 405,530 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $109,980,000 after purchasing an additional 11,728 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 101,541 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $27,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,382,000. 86.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Martin Cotter sold 17,594 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.00, for a total value of $7,354,292.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 56,332 shares of the company's stock, valued at $23,546,776. This represents a 23.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ray Stata sold 1,432 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.83, for a total value of $573,988.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 120,175 shares in the company, valued at $48,169,745.25. This trade represents a 1.18% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 100,442 shares of company stock valued at $40,011,004 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADI. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $425.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $475.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $364.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $432.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Analog Devices

Analog Devices News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Analog Devices this week:

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $417.79 on Friday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $391.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $334.69. The company has a market capitalization of $203.50 billion, a PE ratio of 62.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $218.37 and a 52 week high of $439.70.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 26.01%.Analog Devices's quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. Analog Devices has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.450 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. Analog Devices's dividend payout ratio is 65.38%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

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