Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Boosts Holdings in Chubb Limited $CB

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB - Free Report) by 59.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,468 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 59,790 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund's holdings in Chubb were worth $50,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Group LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Destination Wealth Management purchased a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Dockside LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,651,000. Finally, Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Chubb by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd now owns 8,370 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on CB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Chubb from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $326.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Chubb from $375.00 to $368.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $349.10.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CB

Chubb Price Performance

CB opened at $328.06 on Monday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $324.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $319.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $264.10 and a 1 year high of $345.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.41.

Chubb (NYSE:CB - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The financial services provider reported $6.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chubb had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 26.8 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. This is a positive change from Chubb's previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Chubb's dividend payout ratio is presently 14.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chubb news, Director Olivier Steimer sold 2,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.30, for a total transaction of $658,600.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 25,468 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,386,612.40. The trade was a 7.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.51, for a total transaction of $7,394,730.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 203,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,370,056.22. This trade represents a 10.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.37% of the company's stock.

Chubb Profile

Chubb is a global property and casualty insurance company that underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and related services. Its offerings include commercial property and casualty coverage, specialty liability, professional and management liability, cyber and technology insurance, marine and energy, surety, accident and health solutions, and high-net-worth personal lines such as homeowners, auto and valuables protection. Chubb serves businesses, individuals and institutions with tailored underwriting and risk-transfer solutions across multiple industry sectors.

In addition to core underwriting, Chubb provides risk engineering, loss control, claims management and risk consulting services intended to reduce loss severity and help clients manage exposures.

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