Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Boosts Position in Sun Communities, Inc. $SUI

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI - Free Report) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 87,098 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.07% of Sun Communities worth $10,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in Sun Communities by 1,226.7% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 199 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Sun Communities during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Sun Communities during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Prosperity Bancshares Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Oslo Pensjonsforsikring AS purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.59% of the company's stock.

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Key Sun Communities News

Here are the key news stories impacting Sun Communities this week:

Positive Sentiment: Sun Communities reported second-quarter funds from operations (CFFO) of $1.84 per share , exceeding the FactSet consensus estimate of $1.76 and improving from $1.76 a year earlier. The earnings call also highlighted continued strength in the manufactured-housing business, an important growth and stability driver for the REIT. Sun Communities Earnings Call Highlights MH Strength

Sun Communities reported second-quarter funds from operations (CFFO) of , exceeding the FactSet consensus estimate of $1.76 and improving from $1.76 a year earlier. The earnings call also highlighted continued strength in the manufactured-housing business, an important growth and stability driver for the REIT. Positive Sentiment: Management modestly raised its full-year 2026 EPS outlook to $6.94-$7.10 , versus a prior consensus estimate of $6.93. Third-quarter guidance of $2.23-$2.33 per share was broadly in line with the $2.24 consensus, signaling stable expectations rather than a sharp acceleration. Sun Communities Reports Results for the Second Quarter and First Six Months of 2026

Management modestly raised its full-year 2026 EPS outlook to , versus a prior consensus estimate of $6.93. Third-quarter guidance of $2.23-$2.33 per share was broadly in line with the $2.24 consensus, signaling stable expectations rather than a sharp acceleration. Neutral Sentiment: Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating with a $135 price target. The analyst viewed the quarter and guidance raise favorably but characterized the risk-reward balance as relatively even, limiting the potential for an immediate bullish reaction. Balanced Risk-Reward Keeps Sun Communities at Hold

Morgan Stanley maintained a rating with a $135 price target. The analyst viewed the quarter and guidance raise favorably but characterized the risk-reward balance as relatively even, limiting the potential for an immediate bullish reaction. Negative Sentiment: The company reported a $8.08 net loss per diluted share for the quarter, largely reflecting a loss from discontinued operations. A separate earnings summary also showed reported revenue below its cited analyst estimate, creating a potential source of investor caution despite the CFFO beat. Sun Communities Second-Quarter Results

Sun Communities Stock Up 1.8%

SUI stock opened at $123.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.43, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.39. Sun Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $115.53 and a one year high of $137.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $122.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.44.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($1.38). Sun Communities had a negative net margin of 39.03% and a positive return on equity of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $500.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. Sun Communities's dividend payout ratio is presently 40.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sun Communities

In other Sun Communities news, EVP Fernando Castro-Caratini sold 23,750 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.43, for a total value of $2,955,212.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 9,998 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,244,051.14. This trade represents a 70.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary A. Shiffman sold 25,031 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.96, for a total value of $3,002,718.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 857,761 shares of the company's stock, valued at $102,897,009.56. This trade represents a 2.84% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SUI has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Sun Communities from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Sun Communities to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $133.00 target price on Sun Communities in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Sun Communities from $151.00 to $149.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Sun Communities from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $140.05.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Sun Communities

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and operation of manufactured housing communities, recreational vehicle (RV) resorts and marinas. The company's portfolio spans more than 500 manufactured housing communities and over 160 RV resorts, offering affordable, long-term housing as well as short-stay recreational lodging. Through professional on-site management and amenity-rich community designs, Sun Communities serves a diverse customer base that includes retirees, workforce families and vacationers.

Founded in 1975 and headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, Sun Communities has grown organically and through strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest operators in its sector.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI - Free Report).

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