Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Boosts Stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. $DAR

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR - Free Report) by 37.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 204,615 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 55,828 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.13% of Darling Ingredients worth $12,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DAR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth $94,211,000. No Street GP LP acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter worth $69,458,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 72.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,091,960 shares of the company's stock valued at $129,388,000 after purchasing an additional 882,185 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth about $24,510,000. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 177.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 864,400 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,119,000 after purchasing an additional 553,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.44% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen raised Darling Ingredients from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $68.73.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Darling Ingredients news, CAO Joseph Manzi sold 3,000 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total value of $191,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 19,969 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,275,819.41. The trade was a 13.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Darling Ingredients Trading Down 3.3%

DAR opened at $60.46 on Tuesday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.15 and a 52 week high of $66.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.52. The firm has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.81 and a beta of 1.04.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.27. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 3.54%.The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc NYSE: DAR is a global leader in converting edible and inedible bio-nutrient streams into sustainable food, feed ingredients, renewable fuels and specialty products. Founded in 1882 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, the company builds on more than a century of experience in animal rendering and by-product recycling. Over time, Darling has expanded its capabilities beyond traditional rendering to include advanced processing technologies that support a circular economy and reduce waste from food and agricultural industries.

The company's core operations revolve around four primary segments: Feed Ingredients & Services, Food & Nutrition, Fuel Ingredients & Services, and Specialty Ingredients.

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