Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Boosts Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ - Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 446,169 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 23,012 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund's holdings in Mondelez International were worth $24,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $1,010,020,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,588,126 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,347,170,000 after purchasing an additional 10,137,457 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 86,943,586 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,681,024,000 after purchasing an additional 8,382,270 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,089,712 shares of the company's stock valued at $489,299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 190.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,273,865 shares of the company's stock valued at $230,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801,689 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $67.05.

View Our Latest Analysis on Mondelez International

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $61.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $78.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.38. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.20 and a 12-month high of $71.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $60.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.18.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The company's revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Mondelez International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.920-3.060 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Mondelez International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.50%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International is a global snacks company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, formed in 2012 when Kraft Foods split to create a business focused on snack foods and a separate North American grocery company. Mondelez develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of snack products intended for retail, foodservice and e‑commerce channels around the world.

The company's product mix centers on biscuits and cookies, chocolate and confectionery, gum and candy, and savory crackers and baked snacks.

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