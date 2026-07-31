Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Boosts Stock Position in Corteva, Inc. $CTVA

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA - Free Report) by 58.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,239 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 15,527 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund's holdings in Corteva were worth $3,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Corteva in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company's stock.

Corteva Price Performance

Corteva stock opened at $89.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $59.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.55. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.53 and a 1 year high of $90.97.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.06. Corteva had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Corteva has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.800 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. Corteva's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.35%.

More Corteva News

Here are the key news stories impacting Corteva this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on CTVA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Corteva from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Corteva from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $90.19.

View Our Latest Analysis on Corteva

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc NYSE: CTVA is an independent global agriculture company that was established as a publicly traded firm in mid‑2019 following the separation of the agriculture businesses from DowDuPont. The company focuses on delivering technologies and products that help farmers increase productivity and manage crop health. Corteva's operations combine seed genetics, crop protection chemistries, digital tools and biological solutions to address the full cycle of crop production.

Core business activities include research and development of seed genetics and trait technologies, formulation and sale of crop protection products (such as herbicides, insecticides and fungicides), and the development of seed treatments and biologicals.

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