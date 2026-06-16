Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys 146,695 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. $IR

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR - Free Report) by 48.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 448,513 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 146,695 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.11% of Ingersoll Rand worth $35,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at about $504,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. Arax Advisory Partners bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 606,633 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $48,057,000 after acquiring an additional 288,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,656 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares during the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on IR shares. Wall Street Zen cut Ingersoll Rand from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $92.00 to $80.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $92.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Trading Up 3.7%

NYSE:IR opened at $76.77 on Tuesday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.07 and a twelve month high of $100.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.68. The company has a market cap of $30.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.20.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 7.54%.The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The business's revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Ingersoll Rand has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.570 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. Ingersoll Rand's dividend payout ratio is presently 5.41%.

Insider Activity at Ingersoll Rand

In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $2,683,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 209,534 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,438,992. This represents a 12.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.49% of the company's stock.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand is a diversified industrial company that designs, manufactures and services a wide range of equipment and technologies for commercial, industrial and OEM customers. Its product portfolio includes air compressors and compressed air systems, pneumatic and cordless power tools, material handling and lifting equipment, fluid transfer and pumping solutions, and associated aftermarket parts and service offerings. The company's products support applications across manufacturing, construction, transportation, oil and gas, mining and general industrial markets.

Ingersoll Rand sells through a combination of direct sales, distributor networks and service channels, delivering both capital equipment and recurring aftermarket revenue from parts, maintenance and service contracts.

Further Reading

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