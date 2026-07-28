Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys 1,662,250 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 31.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,944,004 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 1,662,250 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 3.3% of Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund's investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.26% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $2,042,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 70,077 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $22,580,000 after purchasing an additional 5,101 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,784 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $8,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,883 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,732 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $11,682,000 after buying an additional 4,841 shares during the period. Finally, KTF Investments LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,449,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 5,468 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.27, for a total value of $1,641,876.36. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 46,428 shares in the company, valued at $13,940,935.56. This represents a 10.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 3,022 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.41, for a total transaction of $935,037.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 32,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,036,641.58. The trade was a 8.52% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 18,876 shares of company stock worth $5,907,051 over the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $356.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $279.10 and a twelve month high of $359.05. The stock's 50 day moving average is $324.84 and its 200-day moving average is $311.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $954.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.99.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.55. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 21.86%.The company had revenue of $58.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $50.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.96 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 23.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.71%.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Autonomous Res cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $360.00 to $324.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a "positive" rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $350.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $358.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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