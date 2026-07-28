Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys 245,378 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. $IBKR

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR - Free Report) by 1,393.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 262,984 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 245,378 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund's holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $17,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 17,475 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 82.8% during the first quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 15,569 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 7,053 shares during the period. Aspen Grove Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 89.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 275,306 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $18,465,000 after buying an additional 130,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 46.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 564,427 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $37,857,000 after buying an additional 179,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.80% of the company's stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

IBKR stock opened at $92.27 on Tuesday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.95 and a 52 week high of $97.84. The company has a market capitalization of $156.52 billion, a PE ratio of 36.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.33. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $90.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.63.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.0875 per share. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. Interactive Brokers Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IBKR shares. China Renaissance initiated coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a "hold" rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $110.00 price target (up from $105.00) on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $98.00 target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $96.89.

Check Out Our Latest Report on IBKR

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc NASDAQ: IBKR is a global electronic brokerage holding company that provides trading, clearing and custody services to retail traders, institutional investors, proprietary trading groups and financial advisors. The firm offers direct access to a wide range of asset classes, including equities, options, futures, foreign exchange, bonds and exchange-traded funds across many international markets. Interactive Brokers emphasizes electronic order execution, automated trading and low transaction costs as core differentiators for its clients.

Its product suite centers on advanced trading platforms and infrastructure.

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