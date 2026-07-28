Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys 64,631 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. $TPR

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR - Free Report) by 230.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,721 shares of the luxury accessories retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 64,631 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund's holdings in Tapestry were worth $13,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Tapestry by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,578,111 shares of the luxury accessories retailer's stock valued at $1,223,795,000 after buying an additional 348,334 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 92.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,350,221 shares of the luxury accessories retailer's stock valued at $1,194,678,000 after buying an additional 4,500,850 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,912,917 shares of the luxury accessories retailer's stock worth $753,482,000 after acquiring an additional 203,764 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,307,615 shares of the luxury accessories retailer's stock worth $487,708,000 after acquiring an additional 760,646 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,327,212 shares of the luxury accessories retailer's stock worth $425,118,000 after acquiring an additional 270,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $187.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Tapestry from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Tapestry from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Tapestry from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $170.06.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Tapestry

Tapestry Price Performance

TPR stock opened at $147.52 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.69. The stock has a market cap of $29.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.43. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.62 and a 1 year high of $161.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.36. Tapestry had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 229.70%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Tapestry has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.950-6.950 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. Tapestry's dividend payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tapestry news, CEO Todd Kahn sold 19,557 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total value of $2,738,371.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 123,258 shares of the company's stock, valued at $17,258,585.16. This represents a 13.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joanne C. Crevoiserat sold 27,776 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.89, for a total value of $3,691,152.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 652,434 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $86,701,954.26. The trade was a 4.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tapestry Profile

Tapestry, Inc is a New York City–based house of fashion brands that designs, produces and distributes a range of accessible luxury and lifestyle products. The company manages a portfolio led by Coach, along with Kate Spade New York and Stuart Weitzman, each offering distinct product lines that include handbags and leather goods, footwear, ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, small leather goods, jewelry and lifestyle items. Tapestry's operations encompass product design, marketing, wholesale partnerships, retail store operations and digital commerce.

Historically, the Coach brand traces its roots to a leather workshop in New York dating to the mid-20th century.

Further Reading

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