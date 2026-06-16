Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys 736,054 Shares of The Trade Desk $TTD

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD - Free Report) by 407.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 916,800 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 736,054 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.19% of Trade Desk worth $34,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 27.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,875,852 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,787,486,000 after buying an additional 12,321,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 271.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,354,274 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,781,723,000 after buying an additional 26,559,005 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 101.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,807,971 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $333,659,000 after buying an additional 3,421,074 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,550,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 1,041.1% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,710,847 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $178,824,000 after buying an additional 4,298,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company's stock.

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Trade Desk Trading Down 0.1%

TTD opened at $19.27 on Tuesday. The Trade Desk has a 1-year low of $18.31 and a 1-year high of $91.45. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $21.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.07. The stock has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.05.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.24). Trade Desk had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The business had revenue of $688.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Trade Desk will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Trade Desk declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 25th that permits the company to buyback $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TTD shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Friday, May 8th. William Blair cut Trade Desk from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $33.00 target price on Trade Desk and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Trade Desk from $98.00 to $55.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Loop Capital cut Trade Desk from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $33.91.

View Our Latest Analysis on Trade Desk

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trade Desk news, Director Samantha Jacobson sold 53,681 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total transaction of $1,134,816.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 13,099 shares in the company, valued at $276,912.86. This trade represents a 80.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc NASDAQ: TTD is a technology company that provides a demand-side platform (DSP) for programmatic digital advertising. Its platform enables advertisers, agencies and other buyers to plan, purchase and measure ad inventory across digital channels, including display, video, mobile, audio, native and connected TV. By centralizing real‑time bidding, audience targeting and inventory access, the company aims to help clients optimize media spend and reach audiences at scale across publishers and ad exchanges.

Founded in 2009 by Jeff Green and Dave Pickles, The Trade Desk grew from a focus on programmatic display into a global ad‑tech provider.

Further Reading

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