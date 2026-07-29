Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys New Shares in Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR $ATAT

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ATAT - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 276,300 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,171,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.20% of Atour Lifestyle as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atour Lifestyle by 1.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,437,014 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,739,000 after purchasing an additional 14,453 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atour Lifestyle by 13.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 68,633 shares of the company's stock worth $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 8,332 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle during the second quarter worth about $1,586,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in Atour Lifestyle by 38.0% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 62,192 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,022,000 after buying an additional 17,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Atour Lifestyle by 172.5% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 975,098 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,700,000 after buying an additional 617,292 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.79% of the company's stock.

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Atour Lifestyle Trading Up 4.5%

Atour Lifestyle stock opened at $35.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.65. Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $30.77 and a 12 month high of $43.17. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $33.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.94.

Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. Atour Lifestyle had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 51.75%. The firm had revenue of $407.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.74 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Atour Lifestyle Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. This is a positive change from Atour Lifestyle's previous annual dividend of $0.36. This represents a yield of 162.0%. Atour Lifestyle's dividend payout ratio is presently 27.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ATAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Atour Lifestyle from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Atour Lifestyle from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Atour Lifestyle currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $48.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Atour Lifestyle

About Atour Lifestyle

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Co, Ltd. operates as a hospitality and lifestyle company offering a range of lodging and accommodation services in China. The company's core business includes the development, operation and management of boutique hotels and serviced apartments under its Atour Hotel and Ankora brands. These properties cater primarily to the mid- to upscale segment, delivering a blend of comfort, design-focused interiors and localized services tailored to both business and leisure travelers.

In addition to room offerings, Atour Lifestyle provides a suite of ancillary services designed to enhance guest experiences.

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