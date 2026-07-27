Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys New Shares in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. $AXTA

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 754,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock, valued at approximately $20,886,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.35% of Axalta Coating Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,166 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,453 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 197.7% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 908 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AXTA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $36.00 target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Mizuho raised their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Axalta Coating Systems from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $35.67.

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Axalta Coating Systems Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of AXTA stock opened at $32.76 on Monday. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 52-week low of $24.94 and a 52-week high of $35.72. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.24. The firm's 50-day moving average is $32.35 and its 200-day moving average is $31.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.06. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 7.22%.The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business's revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Axalta Coating Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.550-2.70 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems is a global leader in the development, manufacture and sale of liquid and powder coatings. The company's product portfolio spans refinish coatings for the automotive collision repair market, original equipment manufacturer (OEM) coatings for new vehicle production, and industrial coatings including electrodeposition (E-coat) and powder coatings for a variety of sectors such as architecture, heavy equipment and general industrial applications.

Tracing its roots to the 19th century and rebranded as Axalta following its separation from DuPont Performance Coatings in 2013, the company has built a presence in more than 100 countries.

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