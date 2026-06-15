Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys Shares of 171,010 Nova Ltd. $NVMI

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 171,010 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $56,158,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.58% of Nova at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nova during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in Nova during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Nova by 75.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Nova by 2,042.9% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC bought a new position in Nova during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sarit Sagiv sold 426 shares of Nova stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.49, for a total transaction of $219,172.74. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,437 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,253,812.13. This trade represents a 14.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Eitan Oppenhaim sold 1,504 shares of Nova stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $519.48, for a total value of $781,297.92. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,463,892.64. This trade represents a 18.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 2,411 shares of company stock valued at $1,243,018 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NVMI shares. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of Nova in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Research lowered Nova from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Nova from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Nova from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $494.00 price objective on Nova in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $518.22.

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Nova Stock Performance

Nova stock opened at $583.05 on Monday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $507.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $441.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a PE ratio of 72.70, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.75. Nova Ltd. has a 52 week low of $217.50 and a 52 week high of $588.40.

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The semiconductor company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.13. Nova had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 29.21%.The business had revenue of $235.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Nova has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.340-2.480 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Nova Ltd. will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Nova Profile

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd NASDAQ: NVMI develops and supplies advanced metrology and process control systems for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. The company's core product line includes spectroscopic ellipsometry and scatterometry tools designed to measure film thickness, critical dimensions, overlay alignment and other key parameters that drive yield and performance in integrated circuit fabrication.

Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Rehovot, Israel, Nova Measuring Instruments has established itself as a critical partner to leading semiconductor foundries and device manufacturers.

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