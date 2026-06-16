Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys Shares of 221,595 Celcuity, Inc. $CELC

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Celcuity, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 221,595 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $22,102,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.48% of Celcuity as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CELC. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Celcuity by 126.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,637,687 shares of the company's stock worth $163,343,000 after buying an additional 914,887 shares during the last quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celcuity during the 3rd quarter worth $38,334,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Celcuity by 910.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 854,483 shares of the company's stock worth $42,211,000 after buying an additional 769,891 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Celcuity during the 3rd quarter worth $36,236,000. Finally, Soleus Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Celcuity by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,808,258 shares of the company's stock worth $180,356,000 after buying an additional 629,398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.33% of the company's stock.

Celcuity Trading Down 0.4%

Celcuity stock opened at $88.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of -22.63 and a beta of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $119.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.22. Celcuity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.27 and a 52 week high of $151.02. The company has a current ratio of 12.31, a quick ratio of 12.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.10. Equities research analysts predict that Celcuity, Inc. will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CELC shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Celcuity from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of Celcuity in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating on shares of Celcuity in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Celcuity in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $150.00 price target on Celcuity in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $152.09.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Celcuity

Insider Transactions at Celcuity

In other Celcuity news, Director Richard E. Buller sold 9,000 shares of Celcuity stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.46, for a total value of $1,264,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,760 shares in the company, valued at $949,509.60. The trade was a 57.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director David Dalvey sold 25,000 shares of Celcuity stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.68, for a total value of $3,517,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 65,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,144,200. This trade represents a 27.78% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,111,950. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Celcuity Profile

Celcuity, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in precision oncology diagnostics. The company develops and commercializes predictive biomarker assays designed to identify which patients are most likely to benefit from targeted cancer therapies. By integrating functional profiling of tumor cells with molecular analyses, Celcuity seeks to optimize treatment selection and improve outcomes for patients with solid tumors.

Celcuity’s proprietary platform evaluates tumor cell sensitivity to various therapeutic agents using ex vivo assays that measure DNA damage response and other critical pathways.

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