Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys Shares of 37,922 eToro Group Ltd. $ETOR

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of eToro Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ETOR - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 37,922 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,139,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of eToro Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in eToro Group in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. State of Wyoming increased its stake in eToro Group by 180.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,932 shares of the company's stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in eToro Group by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,785 shares of the company's stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in eToro Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $124,000.

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eToro Group Stock Performance

Shares of ETOR opened at $35.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.77 and a 200-day moving average of $34.75. eToro Group Ltd. has a one year low of $24.74 and a one year high of $63.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.92.

eToro Group (NASDAQ:ETOR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.21. eToro Group had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that eToro Group Ltd. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Shalev Eddy sold 100,000 shares of eToro Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $4,126,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 296,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,245,101.54. The trade was a 25.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hedva Ber sold 55,160 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total value of $2,311,204.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 20,660 shares in the company, valued at $865,654. The trade was a 72.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ETOR shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of eToro Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. Zacks Research lowered eToro Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of eToro Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. TD Cowen raised their price target on eToro Group from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on eToro Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $55.80.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ETOR

eToro Group Company Profile

eToro Group Ltd. NASDAQ: ETOR is a global multi-asset brokerage company known for its social trading platform. The company enables individual and institutional investors to trade and invest in a broad range of financial instruments, including stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), commodities, indices, forex, and cryptocurrencies. eToro’s platform integrates a user-friendly interface with advanced trading tools, catering to both novice and experienced market participants.

A distinguishing feature of eToro’s offering is its CopyTrader™ functionality, which allows users to replicate the trades of selected investors on the platform.

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