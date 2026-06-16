Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Cuts Position in Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB - Free Report) by 60.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,054 shares of the company's stock after selling 224,266 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund's holdings in Airbnb were worth $19,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Airbnb by 143.6% during the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in Airbnb by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 195 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Entrust Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Aventura Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

In related news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 4,195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.71, for a total value of $569,303.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 10,732,428 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,456,497,803.88. This trade represents a 0.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 7,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.24, for a total value of $1,012,671.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 449,040 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $61,177,209.60. This represents a 1.63% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,677,117 shares of company stock valued at $226,595,468. 27.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Airbnb Price Performance

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $138.96 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.51. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.81 and a 12 month high of $147.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.23, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.05). Airbnb had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 31.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Airbnb's revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABNB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush raised Airbnb from a "neutral" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James Financial raised Airbnb from a "market perform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. B. Riley Financial reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, May 8th. Rodman & Renshaw initiated coverage on Airbnb in a report on Monday, May 4th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Airbnb from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbnb has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $157.96.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ABNB

Key Stories Impacting Airbnb

Here are the key news stories impacting Airbnb this week:

Positive Sentiment: Airbnb benefited from improving market sentiment after a peace deal announcement helped ease geopolitical concerns, supporting travel and online lodging stocks. Why Airbnb (ABNB) Stock Is Trading Up Today

Airbnb benefited from improving market sentiment after a peace deal announcement helped ease geopolitical concerns, supporting travel and online lodging stocks. Neutral Sentiment: Truist lifted its price target on Airbnb to $134 from $129, but kept a hold rating, signaling limited near-term upside in the firm’s view. Benzinga report on Truist price target update

Truist lifted its price target on Airbnb to $134 from $129, but kept a rating, signaling limited near-term upside in the firm’s view. Neutral Sentiment: Investor commentary around whether Airbnb can stay resilient amid the AI transition is keeping the stock in focus, but this is more of a long-term strategic debate than a direct near-term catalyst. Is Airbnb (ABNB) Resilient to AI Transition?

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc NASDAQ: ABNB operates a global online marketplace that connects travelers with hosts offering short-term lodging, unique accommodations and related travel experiences. The company's core platform enables individuals and professional property managers to list private homes, apartments, single rooms and entire properties, while providing search, booking and payment processing for guests. Airbnb earns revenue primarily through service fees charged to guests and hosts and offers tools to facilitate reservations, communications, and logistics between parties.

Beyond accommodations, Airbnb has expanded its product portfolio to include curated experiences led by local hosts, higher-end offerings such as Airbnb Luxe, and programs aimed at enhancing quality and safety like Airbnb Plus.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB - Free Report).

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