Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Decreases Stake in PJT Partners Inc. $PJT

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its holdings in shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT - Free Report) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,188 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 8,486 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.22% of PJT Partners worth $7,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in PJT Partners by 85.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in PJT Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting PJT Partners

Here are the key news stories impacting PJT Partners this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter EPS was $1.97 , well above the $1.57 consensus estimate and up from $1.54 a year earlier. Revenue increased 19.5% year over year to $486.3 million , exceeding expectations of $425.3 million. PJT Partners Q2 earnings report

Second-quarter EPS was , well above the $1.57 consensus estimate and up from $1.54 a year earlier. Revenue increased 19.5% year over year to , exceeding expectations of $425.3 million. Positive Sentiment: The company described the quarter and six-month period as records, indicating strong operating momentum across its advisory businesses. The earnings outperformance, 32% return on equity and 10.32% net margin likely support investor confidence in PJT Partners’ profitability. PJT Partners record second-quarter results

The company described the quarter and six-month period as records, indicating strong operating momentum across its advisory businesses. The earnings outperformance, 32% return on equity and 10.32% net margin likely support investor confidence in PJT Partners’ profitability. Positive Sentiment: PJT Partners declared a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share , payable September 16 to shareholders of record September 2. While the 0.6% annualized yield is modest, the declaration provides continued shareholder returns.

PJT Partners declared a quarterly dividend of , payable September 16 to shareholders of record September 2. While the 0.6% annualized yield is modest, the declaration provides continued shareholder returns. Neutral Sentiment: Management commentary on the earnings call remains important for the outlook, with investors focused on deal activity, advisory demand and whether current revenue momentum can continue. PJT Partners Q2 2026 earnings call transcript

Management commentary on the earnings call remains important for the outlook, with investors focused on deal activity, advisory demand and whether current revenue momentum can continue. Negative Sentiment: PJT anticipates approximately 14% growth in 2026 non-compensation expenses. In addition, CEO Paul Taubman signaled slower full-year revenue growth, creating concern that rising costs and moderating top-line momentum could pressure future margins and earnings estimates. PJT expense and revenue outlook

PJT Partners Stock Performance

PJT stock opened at $173.91 on Wednesday. PJT Partners Inc. has a one year low of $127.73 and a one year high of $195.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 0.85. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $158.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.55.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $486.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.28 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 10.32%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PJT Partners Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PJT Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. PJT Partners's dividend payout ratio is 14.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel David Adam Travin sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total transaction of $457,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 2,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,786.36. This represents a 59.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Helen T. Meates sold 8,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total transaction of $1,225,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 58,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,956,406.54. This trade represents a 12.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 10.98% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PJT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised PJT Partners from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Research raised PJT Partners from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on PJT Partners from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of PJT Partners from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PJT Partners presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $175.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PJT

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners is a global advisory-focused investment bank that delivers strategic advisory, restructuring and special situations, and capital solutions to corporations, partnerships, and governments. The firm operates through three primary business segments: Strategic Advisory, which covers mergers and acquisitions, shareholder advisory, and capital markets advisory; Restructuring and Special Situations, which provides advice on debt and liability management, distressed mergers and acquisitions, and financial restructurings; and Park Hill, the firm's dedicated capital-raising and secondary advisory business for private equity, real estate, hedge funds, and infrastructure.

The Strategic Advisory practice at PJT Partners assists clients with complex transactions such as cross-border mergers, spin-offs, divestitures, and takeover defenses, drawing on deep industry expertise and global reach.

Further Reading

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