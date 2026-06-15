Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Grows Holdings in Moody's Corporation $MCO

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO - Free Report) by 331.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,865 shares of the business services provider's stock after buying an additional 119,757 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.09% of Moody's worth $79,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cromwell Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Moody's by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 363 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Moody's by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Moody's by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 753 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of Moody's by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 1,081 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Moody's by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.11% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Moody's

In other Moody's news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 1,467 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.67, for a total value of $665,533.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 52,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,846,709.88. This represents a 2.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 158 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.67, for a total transaction of $71,679.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 1,985 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $900,534.95. This trade represents a 7.37% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,717 shares of company stock valued at $2,137,306. Insiders own 0.14% of the company's stock.

Moody's Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $448.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Moody's Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $402.28 and a fifty-two week high of $546.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $448.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $469.24. The company has a market cap of $78.29 billion, a PE ratio of 32.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.35.

Moody's (NYSE:MCO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.11. Moody's had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 70.97%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.83 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Moody's has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.400-17.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moody's Corporation will post 16.69 EPS for the current year.

Moody's Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. Moody's's dividend payout ratio is currently 29.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MCO. Bank of America reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $565.00 target price on shares of Moody's in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Moody's from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Moody's from $524.00 to $521.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $610.00 target price on shares of Moody's in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $531.00 target price on shares of Moody's in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $544.29.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MCO

Moody's Company Profile

Moody's Corporation is a global provider of credit ratings, research, data and analytics that support financial decision-making and transparency in capital markets. The company traces its origins to the early 20th century when financial analyst John Moody began publishing credit information; today Moody's is headquartered in New York and serves a broad set of market participants including investors, issuers, financial institutions, corporations, governments and regulators.

Moody's operates primarily through two complementary businesses.

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