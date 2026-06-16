Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Grows Position in DexCom, Inc. $DXCM

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM - Free Report) by 38.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 289,945 shares of the medical device company's stock after purchasing an additional 80,410 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.08% of DexCom worth $19,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in DexCom by 257.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,582 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 11,946 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in DexCom by 6.3% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in DexCom by 5.4% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,446 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its stake in DexCom by 13.2% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 7,218 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DexCom by 1.4% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,253 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.75% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Kevin R. Sayer sold 26,759 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 382,482 shares in the company, valued at $27,538,704. This trade represents a 6.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 1,012 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $60,730.12. Following the transaction, the director owned 25,007 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,500,670.07. The trade was a 3.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 40,994 shares of company stock valued at $2,919,022 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company's stock.

DexCom Price Performance

DXCM opened at $74.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $28.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.45. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.11 and a 12-month high of $89.98.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical device company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. DexCom had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 19.31%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on DXCM. William Blair raised DexCom to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of DexCom in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $90.00 price target on DexCom and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $88.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of DexCom in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $84.00 price target (up from $79.00) on shares of DexCom in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DexCom presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $84.83.

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DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device company that develops, manufactures and distributes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes. Its products are designed to provide near real-time glucose readings, trend information and alerts to help patients and clinicians manage insulin dosing and reduce hypoglycemia and hyperglycemia. The company's offerings combine wearable glucose sensors, wireless transmitters and software applications that deliver data to smartphones, dedicated receivers and cloud-based platforms for remote monitoring.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Diego, California, DexCom has focused its business on advancing CGM technology and expanding clinical use beyond traditional insulin-dependent populations.

See Also

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