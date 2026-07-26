Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Grows Position in Dover Corporation $DOV

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV - Free Report) by 3,395.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,472 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 184,051 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.14% of Dover worth $39,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DOV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Dover by 174.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,880,653 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $562,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830,722 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 179.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,509,217 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $489,900,000 after buying an additional 1,612,159 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter worth $275,907,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter valued at $151,473,000. Finally, Auto Owners Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 19,424.0% during the 4th quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 761,436 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $14,866,000 after acquiring an additional 757,536 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.46% of the company's stock.

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Dover News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Dover this week:

Positive Sentiment: Dover beat Q2 EPS estimates, reporting $2.74 per share versus $2.72 expected, while revenue grew 6.8% year over year, signaling continued demand and solid execution. Dover Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Dover beat Q2 EPS estimates, reporting $2.74 per share versus $2.72 expected, while revenue grew 6.8% year over year, signaling continued demand and solid execution. Positive Sentiment: The company raised FY 2026 guidance, projecting EPS of $10.55 to $10.75 and revenue of $8.6 billion to $8.7 billion, which supports the view that earnings momentum can continue. Dover earnings call

The company raised FY 2026 guidance, projecting EPS of $10.55 to $10.75 and revenue of $8.6 billion to $8.7 billion, which supports the view that earnings momentum can continue. Positive Sentiment: Analysts highlighted margin gains, 16% bookings growth, and a stronger-than-expected quarter, reinforcing optimism about Dover’s near-term fundamentals. Zacks earnings analysis

Analysts highlighted margin gains, 16% bookings growth, and a stronger-than-expected quarter, reinforcing optimism about Dover’s near-term fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Royal Bank of Canada lowered its price target on Dover to $227 from $252 and kept a “sector perform” rating, but the new target still implies upside from current levels. Royal Bank of Canada note via Benzinga/The Fly

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its price target on Dover to $227 from $252 and kept a “sector perform” rating, but the new target still implies upside from current levels. Neutral Sentiment: Additional coverage focused on Dover’s stable risk profile and the details of its earnings call, which may help sustain investor confidence but are less likely to drive the stock on their own. Q2 2026 earnings call transcript

Dover Price Performance

DOV stock opened at $202.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.16. The firm's fifty day moving average is $215.49 and its 200 day moving average is $215.42. Dover Corporation has a 52 week low of $158.97 and a 52 week high of $237.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Dover (NYSE:DOV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.02. Dover had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Dover has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.550-10.750 EPS. Research analysts predict that Dover Corporation will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Dover's payout ratio is 25.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DOV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $262.00 target price on shares of Dover in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird set a $270.00 price target on Dover in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Dover in a report on Friday, April 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Dover from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners raised their price objective on Dover from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dover currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $238.29.

Check Out Our Latest Report on DOV

About Dover

Dover Corporation is a diversified global manufacturer of industrial products, components and specialty systems that serve a wide range of commercial and industrial end markets. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, the company has built a portfolio of operating businesses that design, manufacture and distribute engineered equipment, aftermarket parts and related services for customers around the world.

Dover's activities span several product and solution categories, including fluid-handling and pumping systems, material handling and processing equipment, refrigeration and foodservice technologies, product identification and printing systems, precision components and automation and sensing solutions.

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