Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Grows Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. $FIS

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS - Free Report) by 929.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,837 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 190,366 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund's holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $9,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 100.5% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 387 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 251.4% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 506 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Reflection Asset Management purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company's stock.

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Fidelity National Information Services Trading Up 4.2%

NYSE FIS opened at $44.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.80. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.42 and a 1-year high of $82.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.91 and a 200-day moving average of $47.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 23.35%.Fidelity National Information Services's revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.220-6.320 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.450-1.490 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FIS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $58.68.

View Our Latest Research Report on FIS

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services NYSE: FIS is a global provider of financial technology solutions and services for banks, capital markets firms, merchants and corporations. The company develops and delivers software, processing, and outsourcing services that support core banking, payments and merchant acquiring, wealth and retirement platforms, risk and compliance, and trading and capital markets operations. Its offerings include cloud-based and on-premises core banking systems, card processing and gateway services, e-commerce and point-of-sale payment solutions, and a range of back-office and advisory services designed to automate and modernize financial operations.

FIS serves a broad international client base across North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific region through a combination of direct clients and partner channels.

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