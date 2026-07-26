Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Grows Position in Integer Holdings Corporation $ITGR

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR - Free Report) by 1,141.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 819,046 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after acquiring an additional 753,081 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 2.41% of Integer worth $72,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITGR. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Integer by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 21,515 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Integer by 2,408.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 123,132 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $14,531,000 after purchasing an additional 118,224 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Integer by 79,888.9% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,199 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 7,190 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of Integer during the first quarter worth $258,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of Integer by 4.7% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 109,316 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $12,900,000 after purchasing an additional 4,873 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company's stock.

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Integer Stock Up 1.1%

ITGR opened at $98.61 on Friday. Integer Holdings Corporation has a one year low of $62.00 and a one year high of $111.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.64. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $92.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.16.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $439.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.48 million. Integer had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Integer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.830-6.400 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Integer Holdings Corporation will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on ITGR. Zacks Research raised Integer from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $97.00 price objective (up from $87.00) on shares of Integer in a research report on Friday, May 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Integer in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of Integer in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Integer in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Integer presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $97.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ITGR

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corporation NYSE: ITGR is a global provider of outsourced medical device design, development and manufacturing solutions. The company partners with leading medical technology firms to deliver complex components, subsystems and finished devices across a range of therapeutic areas. Its services encompass concept and product design, precision machining, microelectronic assembly, terminal sterilization and regulatory support, enabling customers to accelerate time to market and optimize product performance.

Integer's product portfolio is organized into two core segments: Advanced Delivery and MedTech.

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