Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Grows Stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. $ACGL

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL - Free Report) by 2,334.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 358,274 shares of the insurance provider's stock after buying an additional 343,560 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.10% of Arch Capital Group worth $34,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Entropy Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 83.8% in the 4th quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 46,700 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $4,479,000 after buying an additional 21,297 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,182,958 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $113,469,000 after buying an additional 3,646 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 572.8% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,268,601 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $121,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,049 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $679,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,080 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company's stock.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts: Sign Up

Arch Capital Group Stock Down 0.2%

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $91.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $82.44 and a 12 month high of $103.39. The firm has a market cap of $31.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.01.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 24.64%.The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arch Capital Group

In related news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 3,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total value of $58,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Joseph Houston acquired 5,300 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $94.08 per share, with a total value of $498,624.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 9,915 shares of the company's stock, valued at $932,803.20. This trade represents a 114.84% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 3.30% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Arch Capital Group from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $114.00 target price (up from $113.00) on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $100.00 price objective (up from $97.00) on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Arch Capital Group from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $106.81.

Read Our Latest Report on ACGL

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. NASDAQ: ACGL is a Bermuda-based insurance and reinsurance holding company that underwrites a broad range of property and casualty, mortgage, and specialty risk products. The company operates through a group of underwriting subsidiaries and platforms to provide insurance, reinsurance and related risk solutions tailored to commercial, institutional and individual clients.

Arch's product mix includes treaty and facultative reinsurance, primary casualty and property insurance, mortgage insurance and other specialty lines.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Arch Capital Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Arch Capital Group wasn't on the list.

While Arch Capital Group currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here