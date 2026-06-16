Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Grows Stock Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. $CFG

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG - Free Report) by 2,798.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 494,979 shares of the bank's stock after buying an additional 477,902 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.12% of Citizens Financial Group worth $28,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 5,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 513 shares of the bank's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 632.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 710 shares of the bank's stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 261.5% during the fourth quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 893 shares of the bank's stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of CFG stock opened at $66.69 on Tuesday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $63.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.48. The firm has a market cap of $28.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.68. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.25 and a 1 year high of $68.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 16.21%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Citizens Financial Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.50%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michelle Moosally sold 6,050 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $376,068.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 22,565 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,402,640.40. This trade represents a 21.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Weiss Ratings upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $70.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CFG

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc NYSE: CFG is a bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial services to individuals, small and middle-market businesses, corporations and institutional clients. Headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, Citizens conducts its banking operations principally through its primary banking subsidiary, Citizens Bank, and serves customers through a combination of branch locations, ATMs and digital channels. The company is publicly traded and operates under the regulatory framework applicable to U.S.

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