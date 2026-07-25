Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $111.44 Million Position in NIKE, Inc. $NKE

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE - Free Report) by 4,387.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,109,837 shares of the footwear maker's stock after purchasing an additional 2,062,822 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.14% of NIKE worth $111,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get NIKE alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sankala Group LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC lowered shares of NIKE from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and cut their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on NIKE from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Williams Trading cut their target price on NIKE from $80.00 to $57.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on NIKE from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a "buy" rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $53.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NIKE

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NIKE news, EVP Philip Mccartney sold 17,398 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total value of $803,439.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 53,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,453,681.94. The trade was a 24.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $41.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.00 and a twelve month high of $80.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.15.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The footwear maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.09. NIKE had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. NIKE's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.47%.

Key Stories Impacting NIKE

Here are the key news stories impacting NIKE this week:

About NIKE

Nike, Inc NYSE: NKE is a global designer, marketer and distributor of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment and accessories. Founded in 1964 as Blue Ribbon Sports by Phil Knight and Bill Bowerman and renamed Nike in 1971, the company is headquartered near Beaverton, Oregon. Nike develops and commercializes products across performance and lifestyle categories for sports including running, basketball, soccer and training, and is known for signature technologies and design-driven product lines.

The company markets products under several primary brands, including Nike, Jordan and Converse, and sells through a combination of wholesale relationships, branded retail stores and direct-to-consumer channels such as company-operated stores and digital platforms (e.g., Nike.com and mobile apps).

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider NIKE, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and NIKE wasn't on the list.

While NIKE currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here