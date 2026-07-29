Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $11.29 Million Holdings in Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. $SBRA

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA - Free Report) by 45.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 587,253 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 183,659 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.23% of Sabra Healthcare REIT worth $11,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its position in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT by 164.6% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Danske Bank A S bought a new position in Sabra Healthcare REIT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Sabra Healthcare REIT Stock Down 0.6%

NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $22.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.17 and a 12-month high of $22.77. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $19.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.65.

Sabra Healthcare REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.16. Sabra Healthcare REIT had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 19.22%.The business had revenue of $211.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on SBRA shares. Barclays assumed coverage on Sabra Healthcare REIT in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings downgraded Sabra Healthcare REIT from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Sabra Healthcare REIT from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Sabra Healthcare REIT from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $22.25.

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Sabra Healthcare REIT Profile

Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc NASDAQ: SBRA is a real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates net‐lease healthcare properties. Its diversified portfolio spans senior housing communities, skilled nursing and rehabilitation centers, outpatient medical facilities, medical office buildings, hospitals and life science properties. Sabra structures long‐term, triple‐net lease agreements with healthcare operators, providing stable rental income streams while allowing tenants to focus on patient care and operational excellence.

Serving a broad spectrum of care segments, Sabra's tenants include both regional and national providers of assisted living, independent living, memory care, post‐acute rehabilitation and research and development laboratories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA - Free Report).

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