Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $11.53 Million Stock Holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A. de C.V. $ASR

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A. de C.V. (NYSE:ASR - Free Report) by 20.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,300 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.11% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste worth $11,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alamar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste by 5.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 800 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste by 42.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC raised its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste by 11.3% during the first quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste by 18.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,621 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $10,292,000 after acquiring an additional 4,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.57% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ASR. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste in a research report on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste from a "neutral" rating to an "underweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $300.00.

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Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste Stock Up 0.6%

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste stock opened at $270.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $259.01 and a twelve month high of $381.52. The company's 50-day moving average price is $293.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $321.15.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste (NYSE:ASR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.54). Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 26.07%.The company had revenue of $547.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.35 million. As a group, analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A. de C.V. will post 20.43 EPS for the current year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, SAB. de C.V. NYSE: ASR is a leading airport operator in Mexico specializing in the development, operation and management of airports under long-term concession agreements. The company’s core business activities include the operation of passenger and cargo terminals, the administration of retail and service concessions, the provision of parking and ground-support services, and the implementation of security and maintenance programs.

ASR holds concession rights for nine airports across southeastern Mexico, including premier tourism hubs such as Cancún, Cozumel and Huatulco, as well as regional facilities in Mérida, Oaxaca, Veracruz and Minatitlán.

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