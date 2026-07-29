Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $12.10 Million Stock Position in SPS Commerce, Inc. $SPSC

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC - Free Report) by 92.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 217,277 shares of the software maker's stock after buying an additional 104,134 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.59% of SPS Commerce worth $12,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 545.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the software maker's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in SPS Commerce in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 2,130.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 446 shares of the software maker's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Leonteq Securities AG bought a new position in SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 98.96% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on SPSC. Morgan Stanley downgraded SPS Commerce from an "overweight" rating to an "underweight" rating and dropped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen cut SPS Commerce from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. DA Davidson set a $55.00 price objective on SPS Commerce and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $60.00 target price on SPS Commerce and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SPS Commerce has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $75.82.

View Our Latest Research Report on SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce Trading Up 4.3%

Shares of SPSC stock opened at $68.50 on Wednesday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $57.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.64. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.04 and a 1 year high of $141.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54 and a beta of 0.56.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.13. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 11.92%.The business had revenue of $192.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. SPS Commerce's quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. SPS Commerce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.730-4.760 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.060-1.090 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc is a leading provider of cloud-based supply chain management solutions that enable seamless collaboration between retailers, suppliers and logistics providers. Through its robust network, SPS Commerce connects trading partners with electronic data interchange (EDI) capabilities, helping businesses automate order processing, inventory management and fulfillment workflows. The company's platform ensures data accuracy, accelerates order-to-cash cycles and reduces manual intervention, supporting a wide range of industries including retail, grocery, consumer goods and automotive.

The company offers a suite of services encompassing EDI, retail-ready compliance, order management and data analytics.

Further Reading

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