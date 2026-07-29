Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $12.62 Million Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. $ARE

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE - Free Report) by 4,321.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 271,826 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 265,678 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.16% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $12,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter valued at about $36,618,000. Caxton Associates LLP lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Caxton Associates LLP now owns 95,890 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $4,451,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter worth about $496,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 185,487 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $8,610,000 after acquiring an additional 10,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,096 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 17,065 shares in the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an "underweight" rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $51.08.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

Shares of ARE stock opened at $54.02 on Wednesday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.41 and a 52-week high of $88.24. The stock has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of -8.62, a PEG ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $50.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.39.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.73. The company had revenue of $671.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $684.78 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a negative net margin of 36.03% and a negative return on equity of 5.21%. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -45.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus acquired 7,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.72 per share, with a total value of $320,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman directly owned 587,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,107,569.28. This trade represents a 1.29% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Marc E. Binda sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 188,264 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,166,256. This represents a 1.05% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc NYSE: ARE is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, development and management of collaborative life science and technology campuses. The company's properties are designed to support research and innovation by providing specialized laboratory, office and manufacturing space tailored to biotechnology, pharmaceutical, academic and related industries.

Since its founding in 1994, Alexandria has cultivated a diversified portfolio of campuses across leading innovation clusters in North America and Europe.

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