Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $131.06 Million Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated $HBAN

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN - Free Report) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,553,963 shares of the bank's stock after purchasing an additional 1,151,934 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.48% of Huntington Bancshares worth $131,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,217 shares of the bank's stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 5,438 shares of the bank's stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 4.3% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 16,881 shares of the bank's stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 189,963 shares of the bank's stock valued at $3,296,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Investment Management LP grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Investment Management LP now owns 43,702 shares of the bank's stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.50 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $20.10.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HBAN

Huntington Bancshares Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $17.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $14.89 and a 1 year high of $19.45. The firm's 50-day moving average is $16.29 and its 200-day moving average is $16.83.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 11.42%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. Huntington Bancshares's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.69%.

Insider Activity

In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director James D. Rollins III bought 11,127 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $183,595.50. Following the purchase, the director owned 11,127 shares of the company's stock, valued at $183,595.50. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 33,500 shares of company stock valued at $617,542. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated NASDAQ: HBAN is a bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, that provides a broad range of banking and financial services through its principal subsidiary, Huntington National Bank. The company's operations are centered on retail and commercial banking, and it serves individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, and institutional customers.

Huntington's product offerings include traditional deposit and lending products, consumer and commercial loans, mortgage origination and servicing, auto financing, and business banking solutions.

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