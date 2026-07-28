Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $18.10 Million Stock Holdings in Six Flags Entertainment Corporation $FUN

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:FUN - Free Report) by 57.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,019,700 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,370,205 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 1.00% of Six Flags Entertainment worth $18,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FUN. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 145.5% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the first quarter worth $26,000. Danske Bank A S bought a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the third quarter worth $27,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 259.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Marilyn G. Spiegel purchased 2,500 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.10 per share, for a total transaction of $47,750.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 15,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,575.10. This trade represents a 19.75% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard M. Haddrill bought 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.08 per share, for a total transaction of $190,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 230,117 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,390,632.36. This represents a 4.54% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders purchased 265,000 shares of company stock worth $6,173,850. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FUN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Six Flags Entertainment from an "underweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a "neutral" rating on the stock. Citizens Jmp started coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a "market outperform" rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $40.00 to $26.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Six Flags Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FUN

Six Flags Entertainment Stock Performance

FUN opened at $17.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.13. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation has a 12-month low of $12.51 and a 12-month high of $31.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.67 and a 200-day moving average of $18.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 0.38.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:FUN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($2.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.71) by $0.06. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative net margin of 52.76% and a positive return on equity of 5.17%. The firm had revenue of $225.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.49 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment Corporation will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Six Flags Entertainment Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is a publicly traded regional theme park operator based in Arlington, Texas. The company develops, owns and operates amusement and water parks, offering a diverse portfolio of thrill rides, family attractions, live entertainment, food and beverage offerings, and retail merchandise. Its main revenue streams include single-day tickets, season passes, on-site accommodations, in-park retail sales, and food and beverage services.

Founded in 1961 by Angus G.

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