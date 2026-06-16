Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $20.74 Million Stock Holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc $AXON

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON - Free Report) by 42.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,525 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after acquiring an additional 10,852 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund's holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $20,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 550.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 52 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and set a $674.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Monday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $570.00 to $440.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $600.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $712.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AXON

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 20,000 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $10,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,060,997 shares in the company, valued at $1,530,498,500. This trade represents a 0.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Elizabeth Reid Coughlin sold 1,554 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.00, for a total transaction of $753,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 34,024 shares in the company, valued at $16,501,640. This trade represents a 4.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 38,989 shares of company stock valued at $19,090,083 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company's stock.

Axon Enterprise Price Performance

NASDAQ AXON opened at $443.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a 12-month low of $339.01 and a 12-month high of $885.91. The company has a market capitalization of $35.72 billion, a PE ratio of 178.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.45. The firm's 50 day moving average is $410.95 and its 200-day moving average is $488.34.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.01. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $807.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $778.91 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axon Enterprise Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops technology and weapons systems for public safety and law enforcement agencies, combining hardware, software and cloud services. The company's hardware portfolio includes conducted energy weapons (commonly known as TASER devices), body-worn cameras and in-car camera systems. Axon pairs these devices with a suite of connected products and accessories designed to capture, store and manage field evidence.

Beyond hardware, Axon operates a subscription-based software platform for digital evidence management, evidence review and records management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON - Free Report).

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