Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $20.88 Million Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI - Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,104 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock after selling 2,480 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund's holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $20,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. HUB Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 38.7% during the second quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 17.7% during the second quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 16,279 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $6,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $891,000. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSI has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded Motorola Solutions from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen cut Motorola Solutions from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Zacks Research upgraded Motorola Solutions from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $506.00 to $509.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $504.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

Shares of MSI stock opened at $423.85 on Tuesday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $409.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $425.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.07. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $359.36 and a 52-week high of $492.22. The stock has a market cap of $70.36 billion, a PE ratio of 34.15, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.88.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.70 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 100.13%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. Motorola Solutions has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.820-3.880 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 16.870-16.990 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 15.19 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th were paid a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Motorola Solutions's dividend payout ratio is presently 39.00%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc is a provider of mission-critical communications and analytics solutions for public safety and commercial customers. The company designs, manufactures and supports a range of communications equipment and software aimed at enabling first responders, government agencies and enterprises to coordinate and operate reliably in high-pressure environments. Its offerings emphasize secure, resilient connectivity and situational awareness for organizations that require dependable voice, data and video communications.

Product lines include land mobile radio (LMR) systems and handheld and vehicle-mounted radios used by police, fire and emergency medical services; broadband push-to-talk and LTE-based solutions; command-and-control center software for incident management and records; and video security and analytics systems.

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