Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $21.23 Million Stake in DHT Holdings, Inc. $DHT

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT - Free Report) by 1,072.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,162,300 shares of the shipping company's stock after buying an additional 1,063,134 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.72% of DHT worth $21,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get DHT alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of DHT by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,315,767 shares of the shipping company's stock valued at $78,849,000 after buying an additional 1,836,892 shares during the period. Marex Group plc boosted its holdings in DHT by 5,860.2% in the fourth quarter. Marex Group plc now owns 1,084,752 shares of the shipping company's stock valued at $13,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,552 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in DHT by 706.0% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,077,704 shares of the shipping company's stock worth $11,650,000 after purchasing an additional 943,990 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DHT in the fourth quarter worth about $8,927,000. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV bought a new stake in DHT during the 1st quarter worth about $13,123,000. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company's stock.

DHT Trading Up 0.1%

DHT stock opened at $18.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of -0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.57 and a 200-day moving average of $17.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.62. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $10.69 and a one year high of $20.55.

DHT (NYSE:DHT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. DHT had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 58.54%.The company had revenue of $157.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $152.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The business's revenue was up 134.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

DHT Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. This is a boost from DHT's previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. DHT's dividend payout ratio is presently 124.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on DHT. Weiss Ratings cut shares of DHT from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research raised their price target on DHT from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Evercore lowered DHT from an "outperform" rating to an "in-line" rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised DHT from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DHT presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DHT

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc NYSE: DHT is a Bermuda-based independent crude oil tanker company that provides seaborne transportation of crude oil on a worldwide basis. The company's core business involves the ownership and operation of a modern fleet of Very Large Crude Carriers (VLCCs) and Suezmax tankers, which are chartered to oil producers, trading houses and national oil companies. Through spot charters, time-charters and tanker pooling arrangements, DHT connects crude oil exporters with refining hubs in Asia, Europe, North America and other global markets.

Founded in 2005 and listed on the New York Stock Exchange later that year, DHT has grown its presence in the maritime sector by focusing on operational efficiency and disciplined capital management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider DHT, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and DHT wasn't on the list.

While DHT currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here