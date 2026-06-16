Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $24.66 Million Stock Holdings in Edison International $EIX

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX - Free Report) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 410,860 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 78,823 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.11% of Edison International worth $24,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EIX. 10Elms LLP bought a new position in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 170.3% in the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 446 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd now owns 605 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 742 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 866.7% in the 4th quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 783 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Edison International

In other Edison International news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $37,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 34,212 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,576,163.60. This represents a 1.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Edison International Price Performance

Shares of EIX opened at $72.09 on Tuesday. Edison International has a 12-month low of $47.73 and a 12-month high of $76.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $27.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.67.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.10. Edison International had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 19.27%.The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Edison International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.200 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EIX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "underweight" rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Edison International in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Bank of America decreased their price target on Edison International from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Edison International from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Edison International from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Edison International from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $72.64.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Edison International

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International is a publicly traded utility holding company based in Rosemead, California, whose principal subsidiary is Southern California Edison (SCE). As an electric utility holding company, Edison International oversees the delivery of electricity through SCE's integrated network of generation procurement, transmission and distribution infrastructure, serving millions of customers across central, coastal and southern California. The company's operations focus on reliable energy delivery, customer service, regulatory compliance and long-term infrastructure planning for a complex and high-demand service territory.

The company's activities include procuring and managing a diverse resource mix, maintaining and upgrading transmission and distribution systems, and implementing grid modernization projects.

Further Reading

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