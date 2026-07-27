Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $25.18 Million Stock Holdings in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY - Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 272,782 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 19,085 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund's holdings in O'Reilly Automotive were worth $25,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 1,190.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 3,262 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in O'Reilly Automotive by 1,473.8% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 69,482 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $6,262,000 after acquiring an additional 65,067 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in O'Reilly Automotive by 383.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 560,353 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $50,502,000 after acquiring an additional 444,371 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas grew its stake in O'Reilly Automotive by 1,400.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 390 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in O'Reilly Automotive by 1,357.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 498,745 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $44,950,000 after acquiring an additional 464,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company's stock.

O'Reilly Automotive Price Performance

ORLY opened at $87.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.51. The business's 50-day moving average price is $88.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.74. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.59 and a 1 year high of $108.71.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.46 billion. O'Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 263.22% and a net margin of 14.30%.O'Reilly Automotive's revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.35 earnings per share. O'Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.250 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at O'Reilly Automotive

In other O'Reilly Automotive news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 13,635 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,295,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 12,250 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,163,750. This represents a 52.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Philip M. Hopper sold 3,700 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $350,020.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 4,888 shares of the company's stock, valued at $462,404.80. This represents a 43.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 105,730 shares of company stock worth $9,815,388. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings lowered O'Reilly Automotive from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research set a $98.00 price objective on O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird set a $110.00 target price on O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Roth Capital restated a "buy" rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $100.00 price target on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $110.22.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ORLY

O'Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do‑it‑yourself (DIY) customers. The company's product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O'Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

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