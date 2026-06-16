Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $26.02 Million Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc $TT

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT - Free Report) by 110.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,865 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 35,057 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund's holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $26,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 169.8% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,738 shares of the company's stock worth $6,219,000 after buying an additional 9,276 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,586,506 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,010,419,000 after buying an additional 72,998 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,478 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,911,000 after buying an additional 2,917 shares during the period. Dara Capital US Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $966,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 204,695 shares of the company's stock worth $86,373,000 after purchasing an additional 30,558 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Trane Technologies

In other news, insider Donald E. Simmons sold 4,593 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $2,296,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 3,819 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,909,500. The trade was a 54.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 8,619 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $3,878,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 60,576 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,259,200. The trade was a 12.46% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company's stock.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:TT opened at $472.54 on Tuesday. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $348.06 and a 1-year high of $503.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $464.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $433.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.45 billion, a PE ratio of 36.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.20.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.10. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 35.55%. The business had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 14.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. Trane Technologies's dividend payout ratio is currently 32.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TT has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $525.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on Trane Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $460.00 to $476.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $507.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $509.12.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TT

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies NYSE: TT is a global climate solutions company focused on heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) and transport refrigeration systems. The company develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of climate-control products under well-known brands, including commercial and residential HVAC equipment, building management systems and controls, and transport refrigeration units. Its product portfolio spans rooftop and packaged units, chillers, furnaces, air handlers, compressors, and related components designed for commercial buildings, industrial facilities, residences and transportation applications.

In addition to equipment, Trane Technologies provides lifecycle services that include installation, maintenance, parts, retrofit and aftermarket support, as well as digital and controls solutions for building performance and energy management.

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