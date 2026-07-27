Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $29.64 Million Position in OneStream, Inc. $OS

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in OneStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS - Free Report) by 105.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,234,961 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 634,961 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.50% of OneStream worth $29,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OS. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in OneStream by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 206,284 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,792,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of OneStream by 8.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,747 shares of the company's stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OneStream by 12.6% during the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 10,920 shares of the company's stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of OneStream by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,699 shares of the company's stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in OneStream by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,007 shares of the company's stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period.

OneStream Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OS opened at $24.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.71 and a beta of 1.99. OneStream, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.51 and a 12-month high of $29.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.84.

OneStream Profile

OneStream Software, Inc NASDAQ: OS is a software company specializing in unified Corporate Performance Management (CPM) solutions. The company's flagship OneStream XF platform consolidates financial data, budgeting and forecasting, reporting and analytics into a single, extensible cloud solution. By replacing legacy CPM applications and manual, spreadsheet-driven processes, OneStream enables organizations to streamline financial close, improve data accuracy and accelerate decision-making across the finance function.

Built on a single codebase, the OneStream XF platform offers a marketplace of prebuilt financial applications and reporting templates that can be deployed on demand.

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