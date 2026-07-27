Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $32.26 Million Stock Position in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE - Free Report) by 37.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,693 shares of the software company's stock after selling 78,613 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund's holdings in Adobe were worth $32,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the software company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. TrustBank bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. Bank of America reissued an "underperform" rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Freedom Capital cut shares of Adobe from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Adobe from a "buy" rating to an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. HSBC upgraded Adobe from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price target for the company from $282.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Adobe from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $271.30.

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Key Adobe News

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

Adobe Price Performance

Adobe stock opened at $225.11 on Monday. The stock's 50 day moving average is $226.78 and its 200 day moving average is $251.28. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $190.12 and a one year high of $376.16. The firm has a market cap of $89.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $5.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.82 by $0.14. Adobe had a net margin of 28.69% and a return on equity of 65.11%. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.06 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Adobe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.350-24.450 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.100 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 19.81 EPS for the current year.

Adobe announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 21st that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to reacquire up to 24.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 755 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total transaction of $185,918.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 3,521 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $867,046.25. This represents a 17.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Ricks purchased 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $194.51 per share, with a total value of $1,945,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 17,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,434,074.05. This trade represents a 130.63% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company's core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

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