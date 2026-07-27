Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $34.45 Million Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ - Free Report) by 34.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 597,691 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 151,522 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund's holdings in Mondelez International were worth $34,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,283,829 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,013,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646,213 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 86,943,586 shares of the company's stock worth $4,681,024,000 after purchasing an additional 8,382,270 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,217,193 shares of the company's stock worth $3,325,625,000 after purchasing an additional 908,076 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Mondelez International by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,366,588 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,011,444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,298,651 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,570,182,000 after purchasing an additional 108,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on MDLZ. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Freedom Capital downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $66.44.

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Mondelez International Stock Performance

Mondelez International stock opened at $60.52 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.88 and a 200-day moving average of $59.27. The company has a market capitalization of $77.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.39. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.20 and a 1 year high of $70.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The business had revenue of $10.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Mondelez International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.920-3.060 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. Mondelez International's payout ratio is 99.50%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International is a global snacks company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, formed in 2012 when Kraft Foods split to create a business focused on snack foods and a separate North American grocery company. Mondelez develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of snack products intended for retail, foodservice and e‑commerce channels around the world.

The company's product mix centers on biscuits and cookies, chocolate and confectionery, gum and candy, and savory crackers and baked snacks.

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