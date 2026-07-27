Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $36.18 Million Stake in Eversource Energy $ES

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES - Free Report) by 3,421.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 522,274 shares of the utilities provider's stock after acquiring an additional 507,443 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.14% of Eversource Energy worth $36,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ES. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,158,000. F m Investments LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $4,854,000. Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in Eversource Energy by 118.5% in the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 243,900 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $16,422,000 after purchasing an additional 132,300 shares during the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 194,800 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $13,116,000 after purchasing an additional 31,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 573,073 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $38,585,000 after purchasing an additional 27,798 shares in the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eversource Energy Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of ES opened at $74.96 on Monday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $71.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.70. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $61.53 and a 52 week high of $76.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.14. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 12.55%.The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Eversource Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.570-4.720 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.7875 per share. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. Eversource Energy's payout ratio is currently 67.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ES has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Eversource Energy from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a "sector underperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Eversource Energy from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Argus cut shares of Eversource Energy from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $71.82.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Eversource Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp reiterated a constructive long-term view by forecasting steady earnings growth for Eversource, including $4.97 EPS in FY2027, $5.29 in FY2028, $5.66 in FY2029, and $6.00 in FY2030, which suggests improving profit power over time.

KeyCorp reiterated a constructive long-term view by forecasting steady earnings growth for Eversource, including $4.97 EPS in FY2027, $5.29 in FY2028, $5.66 in FY2029, and $6.00 in FY2030, which suggests improving profit power over time. Neutral Sentiment: KeyCorp’s latest quarterly estimates for Q2 2026 ($0.87), Q3 2026 ($1.03), and Q4 2026 ($1.04) were updated, but these figures were in line with the broader narrative of modest utility-style earnings growth rather than a major surprise.

KeyCorp’s latest quarterly estimates for Q2 2026 ($0.87), Q3 2026 ($1.03), and Q4 2026 ($1.04) were updated, but these figures were in line with the broader narrative of modest utility-style earnings growth rather than a major surprise. Negative Sentiment: KeyCorp cut its FY2027 estimate to $4.97 EPS from $5.20, signaling slightly less optimism about next year’s earnings trajectory.

KeyCorp cut its FY2027 estimate to $4.97 EPS from $5.20, signaling slightly less optimism about next year’s earnings trajectory. Negative Sentiment: KeyCorp also reduced FY2028 EPS expectations to $5.29 from $5.52 and FY2029 EPS to $5.66 from $5.83, indicating some cooling in its longer-term forecast.

KeyCorp also reduced FY2028 EPS expectations to $5.29 from $5.52 and FY2029 EPS to $5.66 from $5.83, indicating some cooling in its longer-term forecast. Negative Sentiment: BMO Capital Markets lowered its price target on Eversource Energy to $72.00, which may have pressured shares by implying less upside from current levels.

BMO Capital Markets lowered its price target on Eversource Energy to $72.00, which may have pressured shares by implying less upside from current levels. Negative Sentiment: A separate earnings preview said Eversource’s upcoming Q2 results are expected to decline, adding to cautious sentiment ahead of the report.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 7,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.88, for a total transaction of $489,160.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 56,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,925,788.52. This represents a 11.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company's stock.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy NYSE: ES is a publicly traded, regulated energy company headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut. The company's core business is the delivery and transmission of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across parts of New England. Eversource operates transmission and distribution networks, maintains electrical infrastructure, responds to outages and storms, and manages natural gas pipeline and distribution systems in the regions it serves.

Eversource serves customers primarily in Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Hampshire, operating through locally regulated utility subsidiaries that administer customer service, billing, meter reading and localized operations.

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