Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $38,000 Stock Position in Blue Owl Capital Corporation $OBDC

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital Corporation (NYSE:OBDC - Free Report) by 97.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,402 shares of the company's stock after selling 112,187 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund's holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 79.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,096 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 166.0% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,115 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. AG Campbell Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.83% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OBDC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Capital One Financial set a $13.00 price target on Blue Owl Capital in a report on Friday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen raised Blue Owl Capital from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blue Owl Capital presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Price Performance

Shares of Blue Owl Capital stock opened at $11.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.62. Blue Owl Capital Corporation has a twelve month low of $10.52 and a twelve month high of $14.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.30.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.04). Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 20.21%.The business had revenue of $391.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.02 million. Analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital Corporation will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Blue Owl Capital Profile

Blue Owl Capital Corporation NYSE: OBDC is a publicly traded business development company sponsored by Blue Owl Capital, a global alternative asset manager. Launched in 2020, the firm provides customized financing solutions to middle-market companies across various industries. As an externally managed BDC, Blue Owl Capital Corporation leverages the deep credit‐investment capabilities of its sponsor to deliver flexible capital tailored to the needs of growing businesses.

The company's investment activities span a range of private credit products, including first‐lien senior secured loans, unitranche facilities, second‐lien financings, mezzanine debt, and minority equity co-investments.

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