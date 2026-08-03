Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $515,000 Stake in Enterprise Financial Services Corporation $EFSC

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services Corporation (NASDAQ:EFSC - Free Report) by 76.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,516 shares of the bank's stock after selling 30,359 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund's holdings in Enterprise Financial Services were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EFSC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 929.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 638 shares of the bank's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 708 shares of the bank's stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 812 shares of the bank's stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Enterprise Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Enterprise Financial Services from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on Enterprise Financial Services from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a report on Friday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $70.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on EFSC

Enterprise Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of EFSC stock opened at $66.31 on Monday. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $64.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.71. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.79. Enterprise Financial Services Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $51.18 and a fifty-two week high of $68.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.20). Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 18.72%.The business had revenue of $187.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.15 million. Equities analysts predict that Enterprise Financial Services Corporation will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Financial Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Enterprise Financial Services's previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. Enterprise Financial Services's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.04%.

Enterprise Financial Services Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. NASDAQ: EFSC is a bank holding company headquartered in Clayton, Missouri, operating through its primary subsidiary, Enterprise Bank & Trust. The company provides a comprehensive range of banking and financial services to individuals, small- and mid-sized businesses, and institutional clients. Its capabilities encompass deposit products, lending solutions, mortgage banking, and treasury management, supported by a full suite of digital banking tools and personalized client service.

In its commercial banking segment, Enterprise Bank & Trust offers lines of credit, equipment financing, commercial real estate loans, construction lending and agriculture lending.

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