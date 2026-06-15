Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $70.76 Million Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) by 104.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,122 shares of the medical research company's stock after acquiring an additional 62,374 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund's holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $70,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 37,654 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $21,819,000 after purchasing an additional 7,023 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 276,545 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $134,130,000 after purchasing an additional 62,790 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 51,364 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $24,913,000 after purchasing an additional 11,415 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 98,935 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $47,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, North Dakota State Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $7,505,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TMO. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. HSBC downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and cut their price target for the company from $670.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. KeyCorp restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $620.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set an "outperform" rating and a $535.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $608.95.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $468.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $174.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.88. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $385.46 and a 12 month high of $643.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $479.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $527.27.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.25 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $11.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.86 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 15.15%.The company's revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.15 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.640-25.120 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 24.85 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific's dividend payout ratio is 10.34%.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.66, for a total transaction of $185,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 25,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,590,095.66. This represents a 1.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

Further Reading

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