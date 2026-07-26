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Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $77.56 Million Stock Holdings in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Written by MarketBeat
July 26, 2026
Amphenol logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund significantly increased its Amphenol stake in Q1, boosting holdings by 1,168.5% to 613,821 shares worth about $77.6 million.
  • Amphenol reported strong quarterly results, with EPS of $1.06 topping estimates and revenue of $7.62 billion beating expectations; revenue jumped 58.4% from a year earlier.
  • Analysts remain bullish on the stock, with a consensus Buy rating and an average price target of $186, while the company also pays a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 1,168.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 613,821 shares of the electronics maker's stock after acquiring an additional 565,432 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund's holdings in Amphenol were worth $77,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. J. Stern & Co. LLP lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 9,435.8% in the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 76,769,791 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $10,374,670,000 after acquiring an additional 75,964,718 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,052,145,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Amphenol by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,325,148 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $4,638,701,000 after purchasing an additional 17,387,536 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 340.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,257,379 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $1,386,182,000 after purchasing an additional 7,930,532 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,680,749 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $3,200,276,000 after purchasing an additional 5,674,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 61,072 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.90, for a total value of $8,788,260.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,927,507 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $277,368,257.30. This trade represents a 3.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 130,775 shares of company stock valued at $18,709,350 over the last 90 days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $152.59 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.66. Amphenol Corporation has a one year low of $102.76 and a one year high of $178.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.85, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. Amphenol had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 17.24%.The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio is presently 28.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating and set a $200.00 target price (up from $198.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $177.00 target price on Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners restated a "buy" rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $186.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Amphenol

Amphenol Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Amphenol (NYSE:APH)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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