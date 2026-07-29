Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $7.98 Million Position in Alexander's, Inc. $ALX

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its stake in shares of Alexander's, Inc. (NYSE:ALX - Free Report) by 22.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,800 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 9,800 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.66% of Alexander's worth $7,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alexander's by 625.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Alexander's during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alexander's during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Alexander's by 89.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 208 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Alexander's by 104.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 31.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on ALX. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Alexander's from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Alexander's in a report on Friday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alexander's presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $212.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on ALX

Insider Activity at Alexander's

In other news, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. sold 423 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.00, for a total value of $112,941.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 900 shares in the company, valued at $240,300. This trade represents a 31.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 26.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alexander's Trading Down 0.9%

NYSE:ALX opened at $265.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.17, a current ratio of 6.92 and a quick ratio of 6.92. Alexander's, Inc. has a one year low of $201.28 and a one year high of $289.43. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 66.40 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $265.68 and a 200-day moving average of $249.15.

Alexander's (NYSE:ALX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($2.17). The business had revenue of $53.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.40 million. Alexander's had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 17.38%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alexander's, Inc. will post 11.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alexander's

Alexander's NYSE: ALX is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning, leasing and managing commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area. The company's portfolio encompasses office buildings, retail storefronts and parking facilities, all held on a wholly owned basis. By concentrating on prime urban and suburban locations, Alexander's seeks to generate stable rental income and long-term asset appreciation.

Founded in 1928 as a family-run department store chain, Alexander's transitioned during the early 1990s into a pure-play real estate company following the sale of its retail operations.

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