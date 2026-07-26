Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $82.50 Million Holdings in NXP Semiconductors N.V. $NXPI

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI - Free Report) by 146.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 419,077 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock after acquiring an additional 249,055 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.17% of NXP Semiconductors worth $82,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,305 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,238 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock worth $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 3.5% in the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 11,347 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock valued at $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compound Planning Inc. increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 3,091 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at NXP Semiconductors

In related news, EVP Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.57, for a total value of $315,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 8,942 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,821,826.94. This trade represents a 10.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 1,746 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.53, for a total value of $552,661.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,643 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,153,118.79. This trade represents a 32.40% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on NXPI. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BNP Paribas Exane increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Evercore lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $307.73.

View Our Latest Analysis on NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors Trading Down 2.9%

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $269.24 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a 12 month low of $183.00 and a 12 month high of $339.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $295.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $252.36.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.14 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The business's revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. Analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 13.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th were paid a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 24th. NXP Semiconductors's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.85%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, that designs and supplies mixed-signal and standard product solutions for a broad range of end markets. The company focuses on enabling secure connections and infrastructure for embedded applications, developing technologies used across automotive, industrial and Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, and communication infrastructure segments. NXP's offerings target customers that require reliable, secure, and high-performance semiconductor components for connected devices and systems.

Product lines include microcontrollers and application processors, secure elements and authentication technologies, RF and high-power analog components, connectivity solutions, and vehicle networking and infotainment systems.

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