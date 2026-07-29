Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $9.04 Million Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP - Free Report) by 58.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,270 shares of the railroad operator's stock after purchasing an additional 13,822 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund's holdings in Union Pacific were worth $9,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Union Pacific by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,329,262 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $13,724,045,000 after acquiring an additional 659,378 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,330,080 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $6,090,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,285 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 92.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,136,349 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $4,658,142,000 after purchasing an additional 9,655,306 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,360,668 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $3,552,550,000 after purchasing an additional 296,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,636,050 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $2,922,971,000 after purchasing an additional 602,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company's stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

UNP stock opened at $294.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $174.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $276.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $259.46. Union Pacific Corporation has a 1-year low of $210.84 and a 1-year high of $315.99.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.72 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 38.46% and a net margin of 28.85%.The firm's revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Corporation will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Union Pacific's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $310.00 target price (up from $286.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday. Stephens upgraded Union Pacific to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Union Pacific from $304.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and issued a $320.00 price objective (up from $285.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Union Pacific from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $320.89.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on UNP

Key Union Pacific News

Here are the key news stories impacting Union Pacific this week:

Positive Sentiment: Union Pacific and Norfolk Southern submitted additional customer protections to the Surface Transportation Board (STB), including expanded gateway pricing and temporary access to competing rail service if performance deteriorates. The commitments are intended to address shipper concerns and improve the merger’s chances of regulatory approval. Union Pacific, Norfolk Southern add new customer protections as STB merger review advances

Union Pacific and Norfolk Southern submitted additional customer protections to the Surface Transportation Board (STB), including expanded gateway pricing and temporary access to competing rail service if performance deteriorates. The commitments are intended to address shipper concerns and improve the merger’s chances of regulatory approval. Positive Sentiment: Canadian National reportedly will not oppose the transaction under the revised arrangement, which would give CN access to certain shipper facilities facing fewer Class I railroad options. Reduced opposition may help the regulatory review advance. Canadian National won’t fight UP-NS merger under new deal

Canadian National reportedly will not oppose the transaction under the revised arrangement, which would give CN access to certain shipper facilities facing fewer Class I railroad options. Reduced opposition may help the regulatory review advance. Positive Sentiment: Robert W. Baird raised its Union Pacific price target to $344 from $311 and maintained an “outperform” rating, citing potential upside from the company’s operating outlook. Baird raises Union Pacific price target

Robert W. Baird raised its Union Pacific price target to $344 from $311 and maintained an “outperform” rating, citing potential upside from the company’s operating outlook. Positive Sentiment: Unusual options activity and recent analyst commentary point to continued investor interest in Union Pacific’s service-led growth strategy, margin improvement potential and standalone earnings prospects.

Unusual options activity and recent analyst commentary point to continued investor interest in Union Pacific’s service-led growth strategy, margin improvement potential and standalone earnings prospects. Neutral Sentiment: Union Pacific’s second-quarter results exceeded expectations, with earnings of $3.41 per share and revenue of $6.86 billion. Revenue increased 11.5% year over year, providing fundamental support for the stock, although valuation remains elevated at roughly 24 times earnings.

Union Pacific’s second-quarter results exceeded expectations, with earnings of $3.41 per share and revenue of $6.86 billion. Revenue increased 11.5% year over year, providing fundamental support for the stock, although valuation remains elevated at roughly 24 times earnings. Negative Sentiment: The merger remains subject to STB approval, and the new customer guarantees could increase execution obligations and limit some of the anticipated financial benefits. Investors are also comparing UNP’s operating growth with Norfolk Southern’s more event-driven merger valuation, contributing to near-term uncertainty. Union Pacific, Norfolk Southern file supplemental information to STB on merger

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In other news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 2,991 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.96, for a total transaction of $789,504.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 43,012 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,353,447.52. This trade represents a 6.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation NYSE: UNP is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific's core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

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