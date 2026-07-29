Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Increases Holdings in Liberty Broadband Corporation $LBRDK

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ:LBRDK - Free Report) by 364.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,064 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 134,215 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.12% of Liberty Broadband worth $8,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Liberty Broadband by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,092 shares of the company's stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 6,958 shares of the company's stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the company's stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,376 shares of the company's stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 35,369 shares of the company's stock worth $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LBRDK shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Liberty Broadband in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Liberty Broadband from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Sell".

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Liberty Broadband Trading Up 6.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $32.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Liberty Broadband Corporation has a 12-month low of $26.25 and a 12-month high of $68.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 0.65.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation is a publicly traded holding company that principally invests in broadband and cable businesses. Established in 2014 as a spin-off from Liberty Interactive Corporation, the company was designed to provide investors with targeted exposure to high-growth broadband assets. Headquartered in Englewood, Colorado, Liberty Broadband uses a tracking-stock structure to reflect the performance of its key investments rather than operating a stand-alone service business.

The company's primary asset is its substantial equity interest in Charter Communications, one of the largest cable and broadband providers in the United States.

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